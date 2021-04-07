PDP constitutes screening committee for North-west zonal congresses

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) has constituted a screening committee for its aspirants North-West Zonal Executive Committee .

A statement the PDP National Organising , retired Col. Austin Akobundu, in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the committee would be chaired Alhaji Shehu Agaie.

Akobundu said that the NWC also approved the of Alhaji Baba Iyali as , Sen. Grace Bent, Hon. Nura Amadi and Dr Danladi Abdul-Hameed are

According him, the screening will hold on Thursday, April 8, at the ’s Zonal Headquarters, Kaduna, Kaduna State. (NAN)

