PDP constitutes committee for Akwa-Ibom State special congress

June 28, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday constituted Akwa Ibom Special State committee which will elect the State party .

was disclosed in a statement, issued the PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), in .

Akobundu said PDP National Working Committee (NWC) approved the appointment of Edmond Mark as and Mr Christian Ibelachi as secretary of the committee.

members of the committee are Sir John Ngbede, Mrs Helen Adebakin and Hon Ben Olorunfemi.

noted scheduled to work on Wednesday, June 30, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.(NAN).

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,