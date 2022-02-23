PDP constitutes campaign council for C/River, Imo, Plateau, Ondo by-elections

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) has constituted a National Campaign Council and Election Management Team for by-elections in Cross River, Imo, Plateau and Ondo state.

This is contained in a statement issued by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Tuesday.

The PDP said that nomination of those to serve on the campaign team was approved by the NWC.

It disclosed that Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue would serve as the chairman for the National Campaign Council/Election Management Team for the Jos/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin by-election in Plateau.

The party added Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State is co-chairman while Theophilus Shan would serve as Secretary for the federal constituency by-election.

The party also nominated Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia as Chairman and his Enugu State Counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as co-chairman, while Ali Odefa would be Secretary of Ngor Okpela State Constituency, Imo.

The party also approved the nomination of Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo as chairman, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo as Co-chairman, and Adesoji Adegunodo as Secretary for Akure North Federal Constituency by-election, Ondo State.



In a related development the NWC also approved the nomination of Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, and Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom as chairman and co-chairman respectively, as well as Chief Dan Orbih as Secretary for the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency be-elections, Cross River.

The party noted that the directorate of organization and mobilization shall serve as the Secretariat for the Council.

By- election is scheduled for Feb. 26 in Imo.(NAN)

