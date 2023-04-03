PDP constitutes appeal panel for Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo ward congresses

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted an appeal panel to consider appeals arising from the conduct of ward congresses in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo.

Its National Organising Secretary, Mr Umar Bature stated in Abuja on Monday that the party’s National Working Committee approved the appointment of Sen. Idris Umar as chairman of the panel.

He listed Amb. Lilian Dizo as member, and Mr Friday Itula as secretary.

Bature added that the appeals would be heard on Tuesday at the Wadata Plaza, PDP National Secretariat in Abuja (NAN)