PDP consoles Kwankwaso over father’s death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has consoled the former governor of Kano state, former Presidential aspirant and leading stalwart of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, over the death of his highly revered father, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso.

According to a statement by PDP Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party described the late Maijidadi Kano, who was also the district head of Madobi, as a patriotic traditional leader, who made immense sacrifice towards the unity and development of the nation, particularly in his roles in strengthening the traditional institution and values in nation building.

The PDP noted that the late Kwankwaso distinguished himself as an upright, honest and selfless leader who dedicated his life at all times

towards the good of the nation and humanity at large.

“Though we grieve that the Maijidadi Kano left at a time his prayers and wise counsel are needed the most, we are however consoled that he lived a fulfilled life to the praise of the Almighty Allah and

bequeathed to the nation, a gift of a patriot in Senator Kwankwaso, who has distinguished himself with exceptional commitment to the stability, peace and development of our dear nation,”Ologbondiyan said.

He added, “Our party commiserates with Senator Kwankwaso, the entire Kwankwaso Family as well as the people of Kano state and prays God will comfort them and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”