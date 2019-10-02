PDP congratulates Tambuwal, rejects tribunal verdicts in Plateau, Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, for his victory at the Sokoto Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld his election on Wednesday.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, described the verdict as victory for democracy and inevitable triumph of the will of the people, as expressed in the March 23 governorship election.

“The PDP notes that Governor Tambuwal’s resounding victory at the election was a clear endorsement of his leadership style as evinced in his commitment towards the development of the state and the empowerment of the people.

“Indeed, Tambuwal’s achievements in developing the state and empowering the people in all critical sectors of life stood him out in his first term.

“His re-election therefore marks the determination of the people to consolidate on good governance in their state.

The party, however, rejected the judgments of the governorship election tribunals in Kano and Plateau states.

Ologbondiyan urged PDP teeming members and supporters not to lose hope.

According to him, the tribunal is not the end of the road, and justice will surely prevail at the end of the day.(NAN)