PDP congratulates Senate Minority Whip, Aduda at 52

June 14, 2021



Peoples Party (PDP) has congratulated Minority Whip of Senate, Sen. Philip Aduda, as he marked his 52nd birthday.

party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja  said it was indeed proud of Aduda’s undiluted commitment development and progress of nation.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was particularly proud of Aduda’s to the welfare of his constituents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja as well as the stability of the party.

He said that over the years Aduda, a grassroots , with strong bond with the people, has continued to exhibit uncommon patriotism.

He said that Aduda exhibited this from his days as a local government councillor, to his days as two term member of the House of Representatives where he earned the Best Performing Legislator Award in 2008.

”And now as a three-term elected , where he serves as senate minority whip.

“Our party also recognizes the sacrificial roles Aduda has been playing the wellbeing of his constituents of the FCT, which a melting pot of all Nigerians from across the federation and members of the international community.” he added.

The party, according to him, celebrates Aduda and prayed to God to continue to grant him good health and sound mind in the service of his people and his dear fatherland.(NAN)

