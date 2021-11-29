PDP congratulates Olisa Metuh at 56

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated its former National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, as he celebrates his 56th birthday.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday in Abuja, appreciated Metuh’s sacrifices and dedication to the PDP.

Ologbondiyan described Metuh as a courageous democrat and party man who made sacrifices for the stability of the PDP.

He said that the PDP, particularly commends Metuh’s fearless stand in holding forth and lifting the banner of hope after the unfortunate loss of the 2015 general elections.

He said that in spite of threats, Metuh remained a strong and undeterred voice of opposition, constructively projecting PDP’s alternatives and options for good governance.

The publicity secretary noted that Metuh had been a strong voice demanding the democratic tenets of transparency, accountability, fairness, social justice and personal liberty of citizens.

He noted Metuh’s effort, as a political strategist in rallying and galvanising party formations across the country, in government and in opposition.

“This is in addition to his commitment in providing the platform for nurturing of our youths in political participation and laying firm foundation for building very strong social media army in our party.

“Moreover, Metuh, who is the longest serving member of the National Executive Committee, has remained a loyal party man,” he said.

Ologbondiyan added that Metuh had never allowed the travails he suffered as the PDP spokesman to detract him from commitment to the ideals of the party, particularly in the quest to rescue it.

He said the PDP felicitated with Metuh and prayed to God to bless him with many more decades in good health and sound mind. (NAN)

