PDP congratulates Gov. Ayade at 52

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded the Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade, for his outstanding performance that endeared him to the people of his state, as he clocked 52 years.The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja described Ayade as ingenious bureaucrat and excellent administrator.Ologbondiyan said Ayade had redefined governance with his massive development initiatives in various critical sectors, particularly, industrialisation, infrastructural development and empowerment of the people of his state.He said that Ayade’s performance, which was in line with the manifesto, vision and ideals of the party, had left no one in doubt on why he was elected as a senator in 2011 and governor in 2015 and 2019 consecutively.“Ayade’s track record of diligence and delivery on mandate as a senator and now governor of Cross River State, stand him out as a patriot, whose aspiration is centered on the unity, stability and development of our dear nation,” he said.Ologbondiyan urged Ayade not to relent in his selfless service as the nation looks up to the PDP and its elected officials for direction at this trying time.“The PDP congratulates Ayade and prayed God to continue to bless him with good health to continue in his selfless service to his state, the nation and humanity at large,” he said. (NAN)

