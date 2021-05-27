The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark as he marks his 94th birthday.

The party’s felicitation is contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan described Clark as an unrelenting patriot who had remained unshaken in his commitment toward the unity, stability and development of the nation.

“Our party salutes Chief Clark for his steadfastness and outspokenness toward the entrenchment of democratic tenets of rule of law, justice, fairness, and equity in the context of true federalism in our country.

“Indeed, Chief Clark’s contributions to nation building form a strong pedestal upon which our nation is striving to find solutions to the myriads of problems facing us today.

“The PDP celebrates Chief Edwin Clark on this auspicious occasion.”

Ologbondiyan prayed to God to continue to keep Clark alive and grant him many more years in good health. (NAN)

