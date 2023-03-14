PDP confident of winning Enugu guber race, says Campaign D-G

By Alex Enebeli

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win the March 18 governorship election in Enugu State, Director-General of the PDP Campaign Council in the state, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, has said.

Asogwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu that his confidence stemmed from the tested pedigree of the party’s candidate at the election, Dr Peter Mbah,

He said PDP had also campaigned intensively across the state intimating the electorate of its flag bearer’s people-oriented manifesto.

“It is not about party anymore. Among the contestants, Peter Mbah of the PDP is the most competent who knows how to do the job perfectly.

“I am confident that PDP will win because of Mbah’s pedigree and his robust manifesto to move Enugu State forward.

“If we need to be transparent and truthful, Mbah is the best candidate of all the candidates in the election because of his private sector background.

“Mbah has demonstrated his zeal and willingness to transform all sectors of the state,’’ Asogwa said. (NAN)