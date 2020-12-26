PDP condoles with ex-Gov. Kwankwaso over father’s death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled with the former Governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, over the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso, who was the Majidadi Kano.

The party in statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Saturday, described late Kwankwaso, who was the District Head of Madobi, as a patriotic traditional leader.

Ologbondiyan said that deceased made immense sacrifice towards the unity and development of the nation.

He noted that late Kwankwaso’s roles in strengthening the traditional institution and values in nation building were enormous and would remembered for long.

He said: “Late Kwankwaso distinguished himself as an upright, honest and selfless leader who dedicated his life at all times towards the good of the nation and humanity at large.

“Though we are grieved that the Majidadi Kano left at a time his prayers and wise counsel are needed the most, we, are however, consoled that he lived a fulfilled life to the praise of the Almighty Allah.”

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was also consoled that he bequeathed to the nation, a gift of a patriot in Sen. Kwankwaso.

He said that his son had distinguished himself with exceptional commitment to the stability, peace and development of the nation.

“Our party commiserates with Sen. Kwankwaso, the entire Kwankwaso family as well as the people of Kano state and prays God will comfort them and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.” (NAN)