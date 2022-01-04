PDP condoles Kano Emirate over Tofa’s death, asks Gov. Matawalle to tackle insecurity

The Zamfara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled Kano Emirate over the death of Alhaji Bashir Tofa.

Tofa, the presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention in the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, died on Monday at the age of 75 years.

PDP’s Deputy Chairman in Zamfara, Prof. Kabiru Jabaka, sent the condolence when he addressed a news conference in Gusau.

He described Tofa’s death as a great loss to Nigeria’s politics and prayed for him for Allah’s forgiveness.

Jabaka also condoled with Tsafe Emirate in Zamfara over the death of Bunin Tsafe, Alhaji Yusuf Muhammed, and prayed for his soul to rest in peace and for his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He called on Zamfara’s Gov. Bello Matawalle to resolve the lingering security challenges confronting the state.

Jabaka said the governor’s decision to travel to Niger Republic to watch local wrestling competition while the state was bleeding was condemnable.

“We found it necessary to speak the minds of the weaker citizens of the state, especially for those taking refuge.

“They need food, medical care and IDP camps where they will be given much needed care with a view to getting a sense of belonging,’’ Jabaka said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

