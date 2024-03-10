PDP condemns kidnap of 200 pupils in Kaduna

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has condemned the recent kidnapping of over 200 primary school pupils in Kuriga village of Chikun Local Government.

Abraham Catoh, PDP State Publicity Secretary stated this in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Catoh quoted the State Party Chairman, Mr Felix Hassan-Hyat as urging the military and other security agencies to engage the criminals head on, so as to nip in the bud the state of insecurity and other criminal activities within the state and beyond.

“The PDP fully supports the State Governor’s resolve to return all the pupils unscathed to their families, as soon and possible.

“We also call on the governor to leave no stone unturned in his efforts towards the recovery of these children and stopping the criminal activities of these terrorists and protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

“PDP sympathises with the immediate families of the kidnapped victims and their relatives,” he said. (NAN)

By Moses Kolo