The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Saturday attack and alleged assassination attempt on Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue by suspected bandits.

The party made the condemnation in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Saturday.

Ologbondiyan called on President Muhammadu Buhari to put machinery in motion by ordering an immediate manhunt, arrest and prosecution of the assailants and beef up security around the governor.

He said that the PDP was shocked that the assailants trailed Ortom and opened fire on his motorcade and his aides on Makurdi/Gboko road, in an attack aimed to assassinate the governor.

“Our party is worried that this brazen attempt at Ortom’s life is coming on the heels of his outspokenness in exposing those allegedly behind the incessant attacks of communities in the state and demanding protection for people and property in the state.

He said that the PDP feared for the life of Ortom, urging the Federal Government to take decisive step to check the escalated insecurity and brazen attacks on innocent Nigerians.

“The PDP, however, calls on Gov. Ortom not to be deterred by the attack but to remain courageous and at alert, at all times while providing leadership to the people of his state.”

Ologbondiyan called on the people of Benue to be calm and vigilant while providing useful information to security agencies to flush bandits and criminal elements out of the state and other parts of the country.(NAN)

