PDP condemns attacks on Borno’s farmers by insurgents

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the gruesome beheading of some innocent farmers by insurgents in Zabarmari, Borno state, describing the act as ‘extremely wicked and devilish’.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday, said that the act must not be left unaddressed.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP noted with pain the horrific killing of the compatriots.

He said that the party was distressed by the escalated killing and maiming of innocent Nigerians by insurgents, bandits and marauders, who had continued to ravage and pillage Nigeria’s communities.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was particularly disturbed about what he described as the failure of government to take decisive action against the insurgents, in spite series of concerns raised by Borno state Governor, Baba Zulum, of security compromises in the state.

This, according to Ologbondiyan, has continued to embolden insurgents to the extent that they now attacked military formations, convoys of state governors and beheading of compatriots.

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to act on the consistent demands of Nigerians to rejig the national security architecture and replace the service chiefs with more capable hands to effectively tackle the security challenges.

He also advised the president to take more actions that would safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

“Mr President should immediately move to Zabarmari in Borno state, empathize with the families of the victims and lead from the front in restoring security in the area.”

The PDP according to Ologbondiyan commiserated with the government and people of Borno state.

He urged Nigerians to remain at alert particularly in providing useful information for our security agencies in the fight against insurgency in the land. (NAN)