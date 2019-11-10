PDP condemns attack on SDP Secretariat in Kogi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern about the attack on the state secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) by thugs alleged to the loyal to a political party.

PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday in Abuja, urged the Inspector-General of Police to bring the perpetrators of such heinous crimes to book.

Ologbondiyan also condemned the threats of violence on the PDP, noting that such would never deter the party from attaining victory in the Nov.16, governorship election.

He said that the party’s position was predicated on reported threats by a governorship candidate and his party to unleash violence and disrupt PDP campaigns in Kogi Central senatorial zone.

He said that such person was apparently distressed by the massive support PDP candidate, Mr Musa Wada, was enjoying across the state.

He said that the people of Kogi were on the move with the PDP in their readiness to confront and dismantle planned violence.

He also called on the attention of security agencies to reports of a training ground for thugs in Kogi Central District

He called on the Inspector General of Police and the military hierarchy to immediately call Gov. Yahaya Bello and the APC to order.

He also called for urgent steps to ensure adequate security to safeguard lives and property in the electioneering time frame of the Nov. 16 election in the state.(NAN)