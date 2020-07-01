PDP condemns attack on FMC Lokoja

Share the news













The PeopleP Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Wednesday’s attack on Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi, by gunmen that carted away documents and equipment used for data collection and management of COVID-19.

PDP condemned the attack in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The party urged security agencies to immediately commence a high- level investigation into the attack, adding that the perpetrators of the act and their sponsors should be made to face the wrath of the law.

The party expressed shock over the violent attack.

Ologbondiyan insisted that such an attack on a medical facility could not be justified under any guise, whatsoever.

“It is however revealing that the gunmen shot their way into the Medical Centre at the time the staffers were getting ready for a press conference on issues related to the state’s COVID -19 status.

“The gunmen invaded the record and admin department where they destroyed sensitive documents and carted away computers, in addition to ransacking the office of the Chief Medical Director.

“It is instructive to state that the target and mode of the attack strongly expose a desperate mission to destroy gathered information, suppress statistics and completely disrupt COVID-19 management effort in state,” he said.

Ologbondiyan pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene.(NAN)

