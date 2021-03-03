The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the murder of Dr Terkula Suswam, elder bother of former Gov. Gabriel Suswam of Benue.

PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The party charges the Inspector General of Police to swing into action, unearth all those connected to the dastardly act and ensure that none of those involved escaped the long arm of the law,” he said.

Ologbondiyan described the deceased as a brilliant academician who contributed to the development of his state, adding that his killers could not justify their act under any guise.

“Our party condoles with Gov. Samuel Ortom, Sen. Suswam and the entire Suswam family and prays God to grant the Suswan family the grace to bear the loss,” he said. (NAN)

