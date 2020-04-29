PDP commiserates with Fintiri over mother’s death

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday commiserated with Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa over the death of his mother, Hajiya Fatimah Badami.

The party, in a condolence message issued in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, described Badami’s death as saddening and a painful loss.

Ologbondiyan said it was a painful loss, not only to the governor and his immediate family, but also to the people of Adamawa and Nigeria.

He described Badami as a devout Muslim; a very kind, humble and generous soul, who devoted her life towards the service of the Almighty Allah and the good of humanity, in spite her protracted health challenges.

“It is indeed more painful that Hajiya Badami left the stage at a time her prayers, wise counsel and motherly blessing for Governor Fintiri, the people of Adamawa state and the nation are needed the most.

“However, in all, we surrender to the will of the Almighty Allah from whom we draw strength at this time of grief.

“The PDP consoles Gov. Fintiri, his family as well as the government and people of Adamawa state and prays that the Almighty Allah grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”(NAN)