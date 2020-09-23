PDP commiserates with Fayose over sister’s death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, over the death of his sister, Madam Moji Ladeji.

Ladeji died on Sept. 21 after a brief illness.

In a statement issued by PDP National Publicity secretary to commiserate with Fayose and the Ladeji family, the party said: “our thoughts and prayers go out to them at this moment of grief.