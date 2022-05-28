PDP commences 2022 National Convention

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced its 2022 National Convention to elect a presidential candidate for 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convention stated at 6.02 pm with the National Anthem.

774 national delegates are expected to vote in the convention to elect a candidate from 13 aspirants.

The aspirants are: Govs. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Udom Gabriel of Akwa-Ibom, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Pius Anyim and Former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose.

Others include: Former Speaker of Abia, Hon Chikwendu Kalu; Former Deputy Speaker of Abia, Hon. Cosmos Ndekwe, the Only female aspirant, Mrs Oliva Tariela; the Publisher of Ovulation Magazine, Dele Momodu, former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Mazi Samuel Ohuabunwa.

NAN reports that former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi and financial Expert, Mohammed Hayatudeen-Hayatu-Deen earlier have resigned from the race in the last 24 hours.(NAN)

