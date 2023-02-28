PDP clinches Bauchi Fed. Constituency seat

By Olaide Ayinde

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Aliyu Garu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Bauchi Federal Constituency election in Bauchi State.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Haruna Shuaibu made the declaration at the wee hours of Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the PDP candidate polled 61,726 votes to defeat his closest contender, Jibrin Sirajo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 24,026 votes.

While Shehu Inuwa of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 9,448 votes.

“I hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer of the 2023 Bauchi Federal Constituency election held on the 25th day of February 2023.

“The election was contested and Aliyu Garu of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said. (NAN)