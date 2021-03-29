The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has cleared the Sokoto State local government councils poll, winning all the 23 chairmanship and 244 councillorship seats.



Alhaji Aliyu Suleiman, Chairman, Sokoto State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), disclosed this when he announced the results in Sokoto on Sunday.



“I certify that the election was conducted hitch free and 10 political parties participated in the election.



“The candidates that won have the highest number of valid votes and satisfied the requirements of law.



”They are hereby declared winners and are hereby return elected according law,” he said.



Ten political parties including Accord Party (AP), African Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Peoples Party (APP), African Progressive Movement (APM), Boot Party (BP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young Peoples Party (YPP), Zenith Party (ZP) and Labour Party (LP) featured in the election.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had ealier announced its resolve to boycot the election for lack of transparency. (NAN)

