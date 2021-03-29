PDP clears Sokoto State LG poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has cleared the Sokoto local government councils poll, winning all the 23 chairmanship and 244 councillorship seats.


Alhaji Aliyu Suleiman, , Sokoto Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), disclosed this when he announced the in Sokoto on Sunday.


“I certify that the election was conducted hitch free and 10 parties participated in the election.


“The candidates that won have the highest number of valid votes and satisfied the requirements of law.


”They are hereby declared winners and are hereby return according law,” he said.


Ten parties including Accord Party (AP), Alliance (AA), Democratic Congress (ADC), All Peoples Party (), Progressive Movement (APM), Boot Party (BP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young Peoples Party (YPP), Zenith Party (ZP) and (LP) featured in the election.


The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had ealier announced resolve boycot the election for lack of transparency. (NAN)

