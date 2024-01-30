PDP clears 10 aspirants for Edo guber primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared 10 aspirants for the Feb. 22 Edo governorship primary election.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Mr Umar Bature, said this when he spoke with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.



He said that the aspirants had been presented with the party’s Provisional Clearance Certificate at the PDP National headquarters in Abuja.



He named them to include Mr Philip Shaibu, Edo deputy governor; former Managing-Director of Sterling Bank, Mr Asue Ighodalo, former Rep. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama; and a former chairman of Esan West Local Government Area, Mr Felix Akhabue.

Others were former Chairman of the Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Anslem Ojezua, former Rep. Omosede Igbinedion; Mr Arthur Esene, Prof. Martin Uhomoibhi and Mr Osaro Onaiwu.

Bature said that the 11th aspirant, Mr Balogun Sunday, failed to appear for screening. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

