PDP chieftain urges Muslims to imbibe lessons of Ramadan

Dr Idris Omede, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governorship Aspirant in Kogi, has urged Muslims to continue to imbibe the lessons learnt during the Ramadan in all they do.

Omede gave the advice in a statement he issued on Tuesday to congratulate Muslim faithful, for their successful completion of 2019 Ramadan.

He said it was the will of Allah to see every Muslim exude godly characters at all times in whatever they do and in their relationship with others.

“I thank Allah for seeing us through the 2019 Ramadan and making us to observe and celebrate the end of the month of Ramadan as well as the beginning or first day of the lunar month of Shawwal (10th lunar month).

“Eid el Fitri celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan. It was started by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“It is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

“Some of the lessons from Ramadan are: love, peace, charity, fairnessand closeness to our creator.

“In essence, in our daily lives, if we imbibe these religious pillars, the world will be a better place for all to live.

He prayed for peace and steady progress in Nigerian economy.

Omede, who was a former Commissioner for Health in the state and immediate past President, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), however, expressed concern over the current living conditions of the people of Kogi.

He said that he remained focused in his ambition to ‘rescue’ Kogi state from bad leadership and lead people of the state into prosperity.

“We cannot believe that in our very eyes, the people of our dear state could be subjected to face these harrowing economic woes.

“But, we believe it is a phase in which we can all distinguish the difference between good and poor leadership.

“It is a moment we can distinguish between sorrow and joy, a government that should not be, and the one that is desired,” he said. (NAN)

