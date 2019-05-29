PDP chieftain urges Ihedioha to enthrone independent, functional local government system

Chief Kingsley Onwubiko, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo, has advised Gov. Emeka Ihedioha to enthrone a functional and independent local government system.

Onwubiko gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Wednesday, alleging that former Gov. Rochas Okorocha ran the state as a private business.

He urged the newly inaugurated governor to begin a genuine rebuilding of the state for lasting economic and political prosperity that every citizen would benefit from.

The PDP chieftain, who congratulated Ihedioha on his inauguration, attributed his victory to Imo people’s rejection of Okorocha’s style of government.

He commended the people for collectively rejecting Okorocha’s political empire.

Onwubiko said: “We had it so bad in the past eight years where nothing seemed to work.

“No implementation of local government autonomy, no good road network, no good healthcare, among others.”

He further alleged that Okorocha’s era was “riddled with propaganda without accountability.”

He expressed the hope that Ihedioha would accord priority attention to the payment of pensioners and workers. (NAN)

