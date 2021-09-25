PDP chieftain lauds consensus candidacy for ward congress

Mr Segun Adewale, a former chairman of the PDP in Lagos State has lauded use of consensus arrangement in the party’s ward congress in Alimosho Local Government Area.

The PDP conducted its nationwide ward congress on Saturday, to produce new executives to man the affairs of the patty at the grassroots level.

Adewale, a former Senatorial candidate of the party, said the choice of consensus was to engender peace.

According to him, the party is leaving no stones unturned to end infighting which has cost it so much in the state.

He said: ” We are trying to harmonise. We don’t want to go to the field. We want to see how we can all resolve and come together because if we go to the field, there may be fracas.

“We are working to unify the party. We want to use consensus to produce executives in all the 11 wards of the LGA.”

He said that consensus had also been adopted in most of the local government areas in the state, to strengthen the unity of the party.

“I want to counsel every party leader and member to work together because we have been loosing elections.

“If one group dominates the congress and produce executives, the other group will refuse to work for the group that dominates.

“Now, we are saying that let us share it evenly,” he said.

Alimosho LGA PDP Secretariat

Similarly, Mr Saturday Akioya, the PDP Chairman in Alimosho LGA, said the party was looking for a united PDP that would win elections and take over governance in the state.

According to him, another reason for holding the 11 ward congresses at the LGA headquarters was to minimise expenses.

“Today, all our leaders and members across the 11 wards in the council are here at the headquarters for the congress.

“We have produced our ward executives through consensus,” Akioya said.

He advised members to continue to work together.

The party leader, who commended all those that aspired for one position or the other, said that work had just started to make the party great in the state.

“One day, PDP will take over affairs of the state for the good of residents,” Akioya added. (NAN)

