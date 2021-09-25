PDP chieftain lauds consensus candidacy for ward congress

Mr Segun Adewale, a former chairman of the PDP in Lagos State  has lauded use  of  consensus arrangement in the party’s ward congress  in Alimosho Local Government Area.

The PDP  conducted its nationwide ward congress on Saturday, to new executives to man the affairs of the patty at the grassroots level.

Adewale, a former Senatorial candidate of the party,  said the choice of consensus was to  engender peace.

According to him, the party is leaving no stones unturned to end  infighting which has cost it so much in the state.

He said: ” We are trying to harmonise. We don’t want to to the field. We want to see how we can all resolve and together because if we to the field, there may  be fracas.

“We are  working to unify the party. We want to use consensus to executives  in all the 11 wards of the LGA.”

He said that consensus had also been adopted in most of the local government areas in the state,  to strengthen the unity of the party.

“I want to counsel every party leader and member to work together because we have been loosing elections.

“If one group dominates the congress and executives, the other group will refuse to work for the group that dominates.

“Now, we are saying that let us share it evenly,” he said.

Alimosho LGA PDP Secretariat
Similarly, Mr Akioya, the PDP Chairman in Alimosho LGA, said  the party was looking for a united PDP that would win elections and take over governance in the state.

According to him, another reason for holding the 11 ward congresses at the LGA headquarters was to minimise expenses.

“Today, all our leaders and members across the 11 wards in the council are here at the headquarters for the congress.

“We have produced our ward executives through consensus,” Akioya said.

He advised members  to continue to work together.

The party leader, who all those that aspired for one position or the other, said that work had just started to make the party great in the state.

“One day, PDP will take over affairs of the state for the good  of residents,” Akioya added. (NAN)

