PDP Chieftain congratulates newly-elected NWC

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr Demola Olanrewaju, on Sunday congratulated Sen. Iyorchia Ayu and members of the newly-elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Olanrewaju, an aspirant for the position of Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, in a statement he issued in Abuja, also congratulated all PDP members for a successful national convention.

The PDP held its national convention in Abuja on Saturday.

Olanrewaju said that the emergence of Ayu as National Chairman as well as all other NWC members had proven that the PDP was not only the party to beat in 2023 but also a party that could unite Nigeria.

He described the process of the national convention as a victory for democracy and a signal that the PDP was ready to take over the governance of Nigeria by 2023.

“I congratulate Amb. Taofeek Arapaja on his emergence as Deputy National Chairman, Hon. Setonji Kosheodo as Deputy National Secretary and Hon. Debo Ologunagba as National Publicity Secretary, all from the Southwest.

“This victory is for all PDP members and I am delighted to have witnessed it.

“I am equally excited at the emergence of 25-year-old Mohammed Kadade as Youth Leader of our great party.

“The emergence of Ayu as well as all other NWC members have proven that the PDP is now the party to beat in 2023 and the party can unite Nigeria,” Olanrewaju said.

He called on the NWC and members from the Southwest to unite the party and reach out to aggrieved persons for victory in 2023.

Olanrewaju said that the PDP had by the successful convention, proven itself as an organised political machine. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...