PDP chieftain commiserates with Sanwo-Olu over aide’s death

The 2023 Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) on Friday commiserated with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the death of his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Soyannwo died after a brief illness on Wednesday at 55.

Adediran, in a condolence message issued by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye,his spokesman , said Soyannwo’s death was a rude shock.

The PDP chieftain prayed God to grant the governor and the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“At this sad moment, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of late Soyannwo and the government of our dear state.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace,” Adediran said. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye