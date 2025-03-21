PDP chieftain canvasses support for Rivers Sole Administrator

Chief Alex Wele, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Rivers, has called on residents to support the State Sole Administrator,Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas , to bring lasting

Ikuru Lizzy

Chief Alex Wele, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Rivers, has called on residents to support the State Sole Administrator,Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas , to bring lasting peace to the state.

Wele made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Port Harcourt .

He said though the emergency rule in the state was not envisaged, it was a commendable action towards ending the political crisis in the state.

Wele urged the suspended governor and legislators to take advantage of the period and initiate reconciliatory moves towards resolving their differences.

According to him, genuine reconciliation could foster harmonious relationship capable of engendering their recall.

”My advice to Rivers people is that they remain calm, peaceful and cooperate with the Federal Government and the Sole Administrator.

”He has been given a matching order to restore law and order in the state, let’s cooperate with him and see if the suspended governor and legislators would also forge a peaceful relationship within the period,” he said.

Describing the crisis as unnecessary and unreasonable, the elder statesman urged the gladiators to toe the path of peace.

He also advised the governor and legislators to focus on delivering democratic dividends, when their suspension is eventually lifted.(NAN)