PDP chides Zamfara anti-thuggery committee

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday accused the state government’s Anti-thuggery Committee of alleged intimidation and harassment of its members.

State acting Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Mukhtar Lugga, made the allegations in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Gusau .

NAN reports that Gov. Bello Matawalle had established the committee with a retired Military Officer, Bello Bakyasuwa as Chairman to tackle thuggery, drugs abuse and other related offences across the state.

Lugga also alleged that the committee was set up by the All Progressive Congress (APC) led-government in the state for political reasons.

He further alleged that the committee was set up by APC administration in the state to achieve political ambitions not for tackling thuggery or drugs abuse as it always claimed.

“The committee embarked on intimidation and harassment of our members, whenever we had political rallies they arrested our members illegally.

“The PDP as a party, will not allow such actions against our members.

“Every registered political party has the right to conduct its activities in line with law and order”, Lugga added.

He said that what the committee had been doing was clearly the work of security agencies, saying: “We don’t even recognise the committee, because it has not been operating under law and order.

“We are going to challenge them in court because they are denying our political rights.”

In his reaction, Bakyasuwa debunked the allegations made by the PDP, insisting: ”The committee was set up by Matawalle under Executive Order No ll to fight thuggery, drugs abuse and other related offences.

”The committee had since its inception recorded tremendous successes in reducing thuggery, drugs abuse among youths in the state.

“Our activities have sanitised political rallies of both APC and PDP as regards thuggery, display of weapons as well as distraction of public peace.

“As I always say, we do not belong to any political party.

“We belong to the Zamfara government, and we are working to ensure protection of lives and properties of every citizen of the state, not for political reasons.”

Bakyasuwa said the committee, with its composition of security personnel from various security outfits, had the mandate to fight against thuggery, drug abuse and other crimes in the state.

“The formation of the committee was part of the measures taken by the state government to promote peace and stability in the state.

“With the recent improvement in the security sector in the state, the government has adopted measures to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the state,” he added.

He urged politicians to avoid engaging youths in thuggery and other forms of activities that would negate peace and stability in the state. (NAN)