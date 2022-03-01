PDP chides Ebonyi Assemby for declaring lawmaker’s seat vacant 

By Douglas Okoro

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chided Ebonyi House of Assemby for declaring the seat of Mrs Lillian Eziulo (PDP-Afikpo North East) vacant.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Sunday Okor, PDP chairman, Afikpo North Local Government Area, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Okor said that the House lacked powers under the 1999 Constitution to declare the seat of a lawmaker vacant.

“The ward chairmen of Afikpo North/East state constituency and the stakeholders of the constituency have jointly condemned the purported declaration of of the seat of the lawmaker vacant over an alleged resignation from her party, PDP, ” he said.

The House had declared the seats of Eziulo and two other lawmakers- Dr Oliver Osi (PDP-Ivo) and Mr Obasi Odefa (PDP – Oshiri/Ukawu /Abomege ) vacant for allegedly resigning from their party, PDP.

“We wish to affirm that the member representing Afikpo North/East State constituency Mrs Lilian Ezuilo is still a member of our great party.

“At no time did the lawmaker left the party for any other party; this clarification has become necessary in view of the letter purporting to convey her defection from the PDP.

“We urge our members and the general public to disregard and discountenance the said letter as it did not emanate from Eziulo.

“We condemn in strong term the seizure of the salary, allowances and other entitlements of our representative on account of her refusal to leave the PDP and her purported suspension by the House of Assembly,” he said.

He added: “We affirm our support for Ezuilo and urge her not to be distracted from delivering quality representation to the entire people of Afikpo North/East constituency.” (NAN)

