PDP charges all actors in Rivers crisis to sheathe their swords

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on all actors in the Rivers crisis to sheathe their swords and allow for amicable resolution of the problem.

The party said this in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ologunagba urged all PDP members and supporters in the state to be calm.

He said that the party had initiated some processes, using its internal conflict resolution mechanism to ensure that all disagreements were resolved.

He also charged all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of PDP in the state to close ranks, unite and focus on the onerous task of governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.(NAN)

