Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, Oyo State Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed satisfaction over conduct of the state local government councils poll.



The chairman said this while speaking with journalists at his Oremoje residence, Saki road, Iseyin on Saturday.



“The report so far has been good, except for Lanlate, where we are hearing disturbing news and I have called the authorities to wade into it.



“I want to appeal to voters to be peaceful and law-abiding, as it is important for us to show credible example.



“After this election, we, the PDP, want to be remembered as conducting the best council elections in the country, that is our target,” he said.



Mustapha, who expressed optimism of his party’s victory at the poll, however, said that PDP candidates had been advised to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.



“If they perceive any injustice in the outcome of the election, they should please seek legal redress instead of resulting to self-help.

“I should have gone out to vote, but I’m still monitoring events and attending to party faithful. I will be going to my unit to cast my vote very soon,” he said. (NAN)

