PDP celebrates Udom Emmanuel at 55

July 12, 2021



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the of Akwa-Ibom, Udom , as he attains the age of 55.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja on Sunday, said it celebrated for the dynamism, transparency and resourcefulness he had into governance in Akwa-Ibom.

These, according to the statement had led to massive infrastructure and empowerment of citizens in all spheres of life in the state.

PDP said that had shown an uncommon mettle as an accomplished administrator, bringing in his vast professional experience, honesty, transparency and trust in God in transforming Akwa-Ibom n the critical sectors.

It listed the sectors to include: industrialisation, agriculture, , healthcare, education, housing, commerce, energy, oil and gas, road construction.

It said “Indeed, the PDP is proud of Emmanuel’s giant strides and resilience in the areas of job creation, poverty alleviation, infrastructural expansion, wealth creation and economic and political inclusion to the benefit of his people.”

The party prayed to God to grant Emmanuel many more years in good health to the glory of His name and service to humanity.(NAN)

