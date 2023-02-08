PDP cautions against election postponement

By Emmanuel OloniruhaThe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned against postponement of the 2023 general election and setting up of an Interim National Government.



Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the Spokesperson for Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.



He said that interim government does not have a place in the 1999 Constitution.

Ologbondiyan said that the alleged narratives or demands for the postponement of the 2023 general election should be perished.



He said the Feb. 25 presidential election date must be sacrosanct given that Nigerians were ready to go to the poll to elect the candidate of their choice as the next president of the country.

Ologbondiyan said that the party’s position was predicated on reports alleging sinister plots and demands for the postponement of the 2023 general election.



He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immune itself from such demands and focus on its mandate to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had also said that it had no business seeking for postponement of the 2023 general election, as it was fully prepared for the poll.(NAN)