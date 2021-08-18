PDP caucus mourns Mantu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has condoled with the family of a former Deputy President of the Senate, Ibrahim Mantu, who died on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by the caucus’s leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), the lawmakers described Mantu as a patriot.

According to them, Mantu’s role in the entrenchment of democratic rule Nigeria remained indelible.

“The caucus is saddened as Mantu’s death took everyone unaware, especially at a time that the country will be in dire need of his wealth of experience as a political leader and hardline democrat.

“He remained a true and committed PDP leader till he breath his last. He was a politician par excellence.

“He left his footprints at the Senate having served creditably well. As Deputy Senate President, Mantu was a bridge builder, cutting across class, tribe and religion, a mobiliser of men and women. He helped stabilised democracy in its nascent days,” they said.

The legislators said that Mantu’s role might have been misunderstood by his traducers saying that he played his role as a lawmaker and a politician with dignity.

They said that the roles he played earned him the respect and the admiration of his colleagues and party stalwarts, including caucus members.

The caucus described Mantu as a loyal and committed PDP stalwart, recalling the sterling services he rendered to Plateau Central Senatorial District and Nigeria as a two-term senator between 1999 and 2007.

The causes commiserated with the government and entire people of Plateau over Mantu’s demise and prayed to the Almighty to grant him eternal rest. (NAN)

