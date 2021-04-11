PDP candidate wins Delta Assembly by-election

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Jude Ogbimi, of Saturday’s by-election in Isoko North State Constituency of Delta.

Returning Officer for election, Christopher Onosemuode, the result at Ozoro in Isoko council area.

Onosemuode, of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, said Ogbimi scored 29,421 votes to defeat eight other candidates in the by-election.

He said that the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Tabuko, scored 2,543 votes to second, while Agose Ogagaoghene of Action Democratic Party (ADP), came third with 66 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 11 political parties participated in the by-election, occasioned by the of a former House of Assembly Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere.

In his reaction, Ogbimi expressed gratitude to God and the people of the constituency for his victory at the , assuring that he would give his constituents the representation they truly deserved.

He commended Gov. Ifeanyi for his support and commitment to the development of state. (NAN)

