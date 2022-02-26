PDP candidate laments late arrival of voting materials for Ondo by-election

Mr Olumuyiwa Adu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the ongoing Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency by-election, has lamented the late arrival of voting materials in some polling units.

Adu, while speaking with newsmen on Saturday after voting at Oke Aro/Iro Unit 9, Ward 5, noted that he had received information from some polling units that INEC adhoc staff did not arrive on time.

The candidate, who commended the early arrival of election materials in some centres, urged INEC to look into the issues raised.

He said that it was too early to access the performance of the electoral body, stating that he has been receiving calls on the late arrival of materials in some areas.

“I was here much earlier and the INEC officials were able to read our the guidelines, the code of conduct and other instructions, and to the best of my knowledge, we started well but its too early for me to say whether it is free and fair.

“Even after the end of the conduct, it will be difficult in all the units where this election is taking place, I can only talk about this place where I cast my vote,” he said.

Mr Mayokun Lawson-Alade, APC Candidate, while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote at Polling Unit 14, Ward 3, Akure, said “INEC has done a great job”.

Lawson-Alade, who described the process as peaceful, advised electorate to vote and stand by their votes.

“We are committed to the votes of Akure kingdom,” he said.

The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, described the election in his hometown, Iju in Akure North Local Government as peaceful and impressive.

Alasoadura, who voted at the Polling Unit 5, Ward 8, Iju, noted that some card readers were malfunctioning and appealed to voters to be patient.

Similarly, Mr Bankole Ogbesetore, Chairman, Akure North Local Government, who voted at Polling Unit 7, Ward 1, Itaogbolu, said that the election has been peaceful.

NAN reports that there was impressive turnout of voters in most polling units visited. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

