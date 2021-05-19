PDP calls for reinstatement of sacked Kaduna workers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Kaduna State government unconditionally reinstate all workers sacked from the public service.


The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Wednesday.


Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was shocked over alarming reports that the state government had sacked about 70, 000 since 2016.


He described the sack as unacceptable, particularly under the harsh situation in Nigeria.


Ologbondiyan said was even more worrisome that the state government dismissed many of the workers without recourse disengagement processes and benefits as prescribed by the extant labour laws.


“Our party insists that the of citizens protest is fully guaranteed in the 1999 (as amended) and charges Gov. el-Rufai to douse the tensed situation by coming down from his horse, rescind his position and listen to the people.


“The governor understand that we are in a democratic nation governed by ; where sovereignty belongs to the people, and not a dictatorial regime as being witnessed in the attitude of the state government towards workers,” he said.


Ologbondiyan said the PDP believed that the workers were citizens of Nigeria and that their wellbeing and rights under the be respected.


He condemned the thugs attack on the workers during protest.


“Our party, however, urges the NLC and the workers to remain calm and abiding in the pursuit of their demands despite the provocation by the Kaduna state government, while efforts are being made to find solution to the matter,” Ologbondiyan added. (NAN)

