PDP calls for prayers, justice, will of God

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Muslims to pray for the triumph of justice and the will of Almighty Allah in the affairs of Nigeria

The party made the call on Wednesday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja.

Ologunagba, who congratulated Muslims on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, commended Nigerians for their resilience.

He urged them to use the occasion to reinforce their patience, hope and trust in God in spite of the prevailing economic, social and security challenges confronting the nation.

He also urged Nigerians not to allow the hardship and present challenges to make them lose sight of the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir.

He said that the period called for selflessness, absolute trust and submission to the will, authority and command of Allah in all issues of life.

He expressed worry over the current economic crisis, increase in cost of living, fallen purchasing power of citizens and economic distress faced by millions of families in the country.

The publicity secretary, however, urged Nigerians not to despair but use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to further unite in love, support and care for one another at this critical time.

“The PDP congratulates Nigerians and wishes them a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration,” he said.(NAN)

