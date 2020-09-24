PDP calls for articulate strategies to mitigate flood

Share the news













The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged t he governments at all levels to articulate strategies to mitigate the menace of flood and forestall such devastation in the future.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologbondiyan urged the Federal Government and other public-spirited groups and individuals to immediately come to the aid of the communities and victims of flood-ravaged parts of the country to alleviate their sufferings.

He consoled the victims of the devastating flood, which ravaged communities, homes, businesses and farmlands in Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Anambra and other states in the country.

“The PDP commiserates with the government and people of Kebbi state where no fewer than 500,000 hecters of rice farmland was submerged by flood. “We also identify with compatriots in communities in Nasarawa state where houses were destroyed by flood as well as citizens.”

Ologbondiyan said that the party also identified with people in nine Local Governments in Kogi state, who were affected by flood occasioned by the increase in the volume of water from River Niger and River Benue.

He said that the PDP was g rieved over the traumatising death of about 18 compatriots, who lost their lives when the bus they were traveling in plunged into the Akeze-Ukwu River in Ebonyi.

He described the accident as painful and devastating, given that the victims were members of a group returning from the burial of a loved one. Ologbondiyan, however, commended the intervention of officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), and other good-spirited Nigerians, which led to the rescue of some of the passengers, now receiving treatment.

“Our party commiserates with Gov. Dave Umahi, the government and people of Ebonyi state and prays God to console the families of the victims and grant speedy recovery to the wounded.” The PDP also commiserated with the Police on the death of retired CSP. Livinus Mba, who was among those that lost their lives in the accident.(NAN)

