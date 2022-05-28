PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Sorting and counting of votes has started at the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting by national delegates was done state by state and in alphabetical order and it ended at 10.10 p.m.

The sorting of votes began at 10.18 p.m.

Twelve aspirants contested the election where 767 out of 774 delegates voted.

The delegates were barred from using their mobile phones at the voting points. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

