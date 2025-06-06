PDP begins membership verification in C’River

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, says it has begun the verification of its members in the state as part of efforts to reposition the party.

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, says it has begun the verification of its members in the state as part of efforts to reposition the party.

Mr Mike Ojisi, the Publicity Secretary, made the disclosure while addressing the press shortly after a meeting of the State Working Committee on Friday in Calabar.

Ojisi said that the move was aimed at identifying true members of the party across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The party spokesman also said that the verification exercise would pave the way for a stronger and more united party ahead of 2027.

“The exercise will be conducted by the local government chairmen of the party. We are committed to building a formidable party,” he said.

Ojisi further said that the wave of defections in the PDP was driven by greed and personal interests instead of ideology.

He commended party members who believed in its ability to remain strong and vibrant for their resilience and patience.

“Don’t fall for their empty promises. They only seek to exploit Nigerians because they have institutionalized poverty in the land,” he said.

“We urge our members to remain steadfast and loyal, our party remains Nigeria’s most viable option for a brighter future,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)