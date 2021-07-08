PDP begins door-to-door campaign ahead of July 24 Lagos council polls

 PDP says it has started door-to-door campaign in Amuwo-Odofin Local Area as a build-up to the July 24 council polls in Lagos State.

The party’s chairmanship candidate, Mr Adedayo Adesoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Thursday in Lagos campaign became necessary to sensitise voters the importance of electing the best candidates.

He commended the party’s Independent Campaign Organisation (ICO) for he described as “an aggressive move’’ to reach the citizenry in the riverine areas.

“The mode of our rallies, the mode of our door-to-door outreaches, has never been done in the history of PDP in Amuwo-Odofin.

“I believe that you cannot keep doing the same thing over and over and expect a .

“There are places, even in the waters, that party can go, but to the glory of God, we have been able to break boundaries by showing them the good intent we have for them,’’ he said.

Adesoye said another strategy used by the ICO to create awareness was to include the of the election in the party’s campaign posters.

Speaking voters’ apathy, he said statistics of the last chairmanship election in the area showed that there was a huge gap between the number of registered voters and the number that actually voted.

“At the last election, out of the 135,000 registered voters, the current chairman had just 4,667 votes; that’s about 3per cent,’’ he said.

The chairmanship candidate said if elected, he focus youth and grassroots development; access to community healthcare and collaboration with Technology giants to create jobs for youths.

Adesoye urged voters not to stay in the comfort of their homes on Election Day, but to come out en-masse to ensure that they elected the best candidates on July 24. (NAN)

