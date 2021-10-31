PDP: Ayu’s emergence big challenge to Benue APC – Yaro

Comrade Abba Yaro, the outgoing Chairman, Benue Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, has said the emergence of Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman is a big challenge to his party.

Yaro stated this on Sunday while speaking at the Benue APC Youths Council maiden Youth Summit tagged: “Youth, Politics and Nation Building” in Makurdi the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Ayu, former President of the Senate was elected the new national chairman of the PDP at its convention in Abuja on Saturday.

Yaro said it was a big challenge for any political party to have the national chairman of the PDP come from Benue and urged the youth to sit up for the enormous work ahead.

“This is a big challenge to us for the national chairman of the PDP to come from Benue. We must work hard to win come 2023.

“We must put all sentiments aside and present credible candidates for the forthcoming election. Let us put sentiments aside and do the right thing,” he said.

He commended Gov. Bello Yahaya of Kogi for appointing young people into key positions, adding that come 2023 APC would do same in Benue if given the mandate.

On the just concluded APC State Congress, Yaro said Comrade Austin Agada was the State Chairman-elect and not anyone else.

Yaro admitted that though the party strongly recommended a concensus candidate, but where it could not be achieved, and elections were held.

He said, “Yes there was effort for a concensus candidate, but it didn’t work out so election was conducted and one Austin Agada won.

“We are all brothers in the APC so our dear brother, Omale Omale should accept defeat and wait for another time”.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chairman, Benue APC Youth Council, Mr Washima Tersoo, said the essence of the summit was to start preparation ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr Tersoo said that as a political group, their main aim was to win all coming elections for the party under a peaceful atmosphere.

He said, “We are here because we want to win the next election in 2023. And to be able to win election, we must take a critical look at the past, compare with the present in other to determine the future.

“This is why the summit: “Youth, Politics and Nation Building” is put in place to provide us with a forum in which you, our leaders can talk to us, we will listen, and decide how best to tackle the issue of 2023 at all fronts.

“Be reminded that a party man’s interest lies in winning election. If you are a party man who is not concerned about winning election you are nothing but a waste.

” This is not about the leader, George Akume; this is not about you or me; it is more about our party and our people. Events of 2019 where we lost election that we shouldn’t have must not repeat itself.” (NAN)

