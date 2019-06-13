PDP, Atiku seek tribunal’s permission to inspect INEC’s server

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday prayed the Presidential tribunal to order the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to grant them access to inspect the commission’s  saver.

The PDP also prayed the tribunal to give it permission to inspect other electronic gadgets used by INEC in the Feb. 23 presidential election.

NAN reports that iIn their petition before the tribunal, the PDP and Atiku are claiming that they won the Feb. 23 presidential election as per the results fed into INEC’s server, a claim the electoral umpire has consistently faulted.(NAN)




