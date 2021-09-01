PDP aspirant expresses confidence in Ogbeha-led caretaker committee

Mr Bitrus Kaze, the Chairmanship Aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau has expressed confidence in the Sen. Tunde Ogbeha-led Caretaker Committee in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Working Committee of the PDP ordered a fresh election in the Plateau chapter of the party after dissolving the state exco led by a former Commissioner, Chris Hassan.The NWC of the PDP appointed Ogbeha as State Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the party for Plateau State pending the emergence of new elected officials.This followed a judgment by the Jos High Court .Kaze, in an interview with NAN on Wednesday in Jos, said that the caretaker committee mean well for the party and all members will cooperate with it.

The former member of House Representatives pointed out that the party under the leadership of Ogbeha, will attract attention of party enthusiasts.”We believe he will deliver and reunite the party. Members are ready for state congress to be held to usher in an elected State Executive Committee. “We want a free and fair congress where nobody is shortchanged or excluded.“

We believe that the Ogbeha-led leadership mean well and we will continue to cooperate with him,” he said.He said that if the right thing was done, consensus is an option and he would support someone that would reposition the party to recapture power come 2023.“PDP is the party for the people of Plateau and the people believe in the party’s capability to improve their wellbeing. They have been yearning for the party to return to power,” he said. (NAN)(

