PDP approves procedures for Cross River’s congress

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved procedures for its fresh State congress in Cross River.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Friday.

Ologbondiyan said that the approval was sequel to the approval of the cancellation of the earlier processes specifically the Screening Exercise for the State Congress.

He stated that the decision was a result of some developments that arose from the defection of Gov. Ben Ayade and some of his followers and supporters to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The decision of the NWC, in pursuant to its powers under the PDP Constitution, is to ensure fairness and transparency in line with the strict adherence to the tenets of the internal democracy of the PDP.

“Under the fresh procedure, the State congress is open to new aspirants for the various offices of the state executive alongside those who had earlier purchased forms for the exercise,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the sale of forms for only State Offices would commence from Friday, Sept. 3, to Friday, Sept. 10.

He noted that waivers had, however, been granted to those who had earlier purchased forms, to enable them to participate without purchasing new forms.

The spokesperson advised all members and supporters of the PDP in Cross River to be guided accordingly in the collective quest to strengthen the party for the task ahead. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...